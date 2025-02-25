iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Check Expected Price And Specs

iQOO Neo 10R India Launch: Chinese electronic brand iQOO's smartphone is just around the corner. The company has officially revealed the India launch date of the iQOO Neo 10R. The Chinese brand will launch the smartphone on March 11. The iQOO Neo 10R is expected to come in a special India-exclusive colour, Raging Blue.

The phone is designed for young users, mobile gamers, and tech enthusiasts, the phone offers powerful performance, ultra-smooth gaming, long-lasting battery life, and an immersive display experience, keeping up with their fast-paced lifestyle.

The iQOO Neo 10R features an AnTuTu score of over 1.7 million, 80W fast charging, and 4K 60FPS recording, along with a 1.5K AMOLED display, making it perfect for gaming and immersive experiences. Ahead of the launch, the company has also opened iQOO Arena, its first-ever pop-up store in India, at Select City Walk Mall, Saket, New Delhi. The store will be open until February 23, from 11 AM to 7 PM.

iQOO Neo 10R Price in India and Availability (Expected)

The phone is expected to be priced very competitively, with a starting price of under ₹30,000, bringing it into direct competition with the Poco F6, which has the same processor and is currently available for ₹24,999. iQOO has confirmed that the Neo 10R will be available for purchase via Amazon India and iQOO’s official website. The launch event will be held online and streamed through iQOO’s social media channels, including X, Facebook, and YouTube.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications (Expected)

The handset is expected to feature a stunning 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. For context, this chipset has previously been seen in phones like the Realme GT 6, Xiaomi 14 Civi, and Poco F6. The iQOO Neo 10R will likely run Android 15-based Funtouch OS and offer memory configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is anticipated to house a massive 6,400mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance.

For photography, it is expected to sport a 50MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. Adding a unique touch, the phone will feature the "NEO POWER TO WIN" caption imprinted on its white panel.