iQOO Neo 10R Launched In India With Gaming Features Under Rs 30,000; Check Specs, Price

iQOO Neo 10R India Launch: Chinese electronic brand iQOO has launched the iQOO Neo 10R smartphone in India. This is the first ‘R’ branded model from iQOO and comes in Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium colour options. The newly-launched handset is offered in 8GB+128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256 GB storage model.

It is a new addition to the Neo lineup, and seems to be an upgrade over the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. The iQOO Neo 10R runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone will get 3 years of Android upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications

The smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1260 pixels) AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The screen is protected by Schott Xensation Up, ensuring durability.

The device is powered by the device is a robust 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, keeping you connected for longer without frequent recharges. Under the hood, it runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 735 GPU for seamless performance.

On the photography front, the iQOO Neo 10R features a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the back. For selfies and quality video chats, there is a 32MP shooter on the front.

For gaming enthusiasts, the smartphone phone comes packed with features such as a built-in FPS meter, dedicated e-sports mode, ‘Monster Mode’, bypass charging, and an ultra-responsive 2000Hz instant touch sampling rate.

The iQOO Neo 10R also comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, along with an IR blaster and an under-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience and security.

iQOO Neo 10R Price In India And Availability

The iQOO Neo 10R is available in three variants to suit different storage and performance needs. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 26,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant comes in at Rs 28,999. For those seeking higher performance, the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 30,999.

The pre-booking of the phone started on March 11 at 5 PM, with exclusive offers including a 12-month extended warranty and instant setup on delivery for just Rs 99. Those who pre-book can purchase the device starting March 18, while open sales begin on March 19 via Amazon and iQOO.com. Adding further, customers can avail a Rs 2,000 cashback on select bank cards or opt for an exchange bonus of the same amount on any device.