iQOO Neo 10R Likely To Launch In India; Could Compete With OnePlus 13R – Check Expected Specs, Price, And Availability

iQOO Neo 10R India Launch: The Chinese electronics brand iQOO is likely to launch the iQOO Neo 10R smartphone in the Indian market. This will mark the company’s first smartphone launch in India this year and the debut of an ‘R’ variant in the Neo series. The much-anticipated iQOO Neo 10R is expected to compete with the OnePlus 13R in the coming days.

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya has officially confirmed the imminent launch of the iQOO Neo 10R. While the exact date remains undisclosed, the much-anticipated smartphone is expected to debut in India sometime in February 2025, generating excitement among tech enthusiasts. It is suggested that the phone will follow in the footsteps of the massively popular iQOO Neo 9 Pro from last year. The phone is expected to launch in Blue and White Slice colour options.

A revolution in gaming is on the horizon! Get ready to dominate with groundbreaking performance and unmatched power. It’s time to rise, conquer, and claim the #PowerToPlay. Stay prepared—greatness is coming!#AmazonSpecials #PowerToPlay pic.twitter.com/WlH2JKys90 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 27, 2025

iQOO Neo 10R India Price And Availability (Expected)

It is expected to be priced very competitively, with a starting price of under ₹30,000 bringing it in direct competition with Poco F6, which has the same processor and is currently available for Rs 24,999. The iQOO Neo 10R could be sold on the e-commerce giant Amazon and the company's official website.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a stunning 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The phone will likely run Android 15-based Funtouch OS and offer memory configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone is anticipated to house a massive 6,400mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance. For photography, it is expected to sport a 50MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. Adding a unique touch, the phone will feature a "NEO POWER TO WIN" caption imprinted on its white panel.