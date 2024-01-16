iQoo Neo 9 Pro Launch Date Confirmed In India, Check Tipped Price

New Delhi: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro launch date in India has been officially revealed by the company after the successful launch of the iQOO 12. The upcoming iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone is set to launch on February 22. The much-anticipated handset will go on sale via Amazon and will also be available via iQOO India’s online store.

The Indian variant of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which was launched in China in December last year, is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. (Also Read: OnePlus Buds 3 Wireless Earphone To Launch In India Alongside OnePlus 12 Series, Check Expected Price)

The company suggests that the handset will come with a dual-tone red and white design, a leather finish, and a dual rear camera unit, as per a teaser shared by the company. The pricing of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to be approximately Rs 40,000. Notably, the Indian variant of the smartphone is expected to carry similar specifications to its Chinese version.

Here are the expected specifications of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro RAM and Storage

The handset could be loaded with 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Battery

The handset packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

iQOO Neo 9 Camera

The smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX920 VCS bionic primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), LED flash, and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back. (Also Read: Apple's iPhone 16 May Get RAM Jump, Faster Wi-Fi With Camera Upgrades)

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Chipset

The handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno GPU.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Connectivity

The smartphone could support 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity.