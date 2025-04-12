iQOO Z10 5G And iQOO Z10x 5G Launched In India With 50MP Camera; Check Specs And Launch Offers

iQOO Z10 5G And iQOO Z10x 5G India Launch: Vivo sub-brand iQOO has expanded the Z-series of smartphones with the launch of the iQOO Z10 5G and the iQOO Z10x 5G in the Indian market. Both the handsets come with military grade certification and the dual SIM smartphones run Android 15 operating system topped with FunTouch OS 15.

The iQOO Z10 5G comes in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colour options along with the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10x 5G is offered in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage model and comes in Ultramarine and Titanium colour options.

iQOO Z10 5G Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The iQOO Z10 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and runs on 7,300mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging.

On the photography front, there’s a dual setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offers an 8MP front-facing camera. For security, it features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. It’s also IP65-rated for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z10x 5G Specifications

The device features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, delivering reliable performance for everyday tasks. The handset is powered by the 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

On the photography front, the camera setup mirrors that of the Z10, offering a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies. Adding further, the phone is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance, adding a layer of durability.

iQOO Z10 5G And iQOO Z10x 5G Price In India

The iQOO Z10 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and Rs 25,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB variant. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10x 5G is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 14,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and Rs 16,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant.

iQOO Z10 5G And iQOO Z10x 5G Launch Offers And Availability

To make the deal more lucrative, the company will offer a Rs 2,000 instant discount on the iQOO Z10 5G smartphone. On the other hand, there is also a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount for the iQOO Z10x 5G. Consumers can purchase the smartphones via online on Amazon.in and iQoo India eStore.