iQOO Z10 5G vs Vivo T4 5G: Which smartphone is better under Rs 25,000 budget? All specs compared

iQOO Z10 5G vs Vivo T4 5G: The mid-range smartphone segment in India is getting more competitive, and many new contenders, including the iQOO Z10 5G and Vivo T4 5G, are drawing attention. Both phones offer strong specifications, big batteries, and modern designs, making them attractive choices for buyers looking for value under Rs 25,000.

While the iQOO Z10 starts at Rs 23,999, the Vivo T4 is priced slightly higher at Rs 24,999. But which one actually delivers better value for money? Here’s a detailed comparison:

Price and specifications

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The iQOO Z10 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at a starting price of Rs 23,999. It features a 2.5GHz processor, a 50MP rear camera, a 6.7-inch display, and a massive 7300mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Vivo T4 5G also offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage but adds a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 5G processor. It features an octa-core chipset with a 2.5GHz clock speed, making it suitable for multitasking and gaming.

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Display and design

Display plays a key role in daily usage, and this is where the Vivo T4 gets an edge. It offers a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother visuals and a more premium feel.

The iQOO Z10 5G, with its 6.7-inch display, still offers a large viewing area but lacks the curved AMOLED advantage. For users who prefer immersive visuals and smoother scrolling, the Vivo T4 stands out.

Camera performance

Both smartphones come with a 50MP main rear camera, but the Vivo T4 adds a 2MP secondary sensor and supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), which helps in capturing stable photos and videos.

It also features a 32MP front camera, making it more suitable for selfies and video calls. The iQOO Z10 focuses on a simpler camera setup, which may still perform well for everyday photography but lacks the extra features seen on the Vivo T4.

Performance and battery

Performance is another important factor when buying smartphones. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset in the Vivo T4 is claimed to deliver better efficiency and smoother performance, especially for gaming and heavy usage.

However, both phones come with a huge 7300mAh battery, which is a major highlight. Users can expect long-lasting performance, easily lasting more than a day on a single charge.

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Both the iQOO Z10 5G and Vivo T4 5G offer strong value in the mid-range segment. If you want a slightly more affordable option with solid basics, the iQOO Z10 is a good pick.

However, if you can stretch your budget a little, the Vivo T4 offers a better display, improved camera features, and a more powerful processor, making it the better overall choice under Rs 25,000.