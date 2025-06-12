iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Launch Date Officially Announced; Check Expected Camera, Battery

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Launch: iQOO, the Chinese smartphone brand, has officially announced the launch date of its next-generation iQOO Z10 Lite smartphone in India. The device is scheduled to launch on June 18. According to teaser images shared by the company, the iQOO Z10 Lite features a boxy design and a dual-camera setup on the rear panel.

The upcoming smartphone is targeted at students and users with active lifestyles. It is designed to meet everyday needs—whether it’s attending classes, staying connected, streaming videos, scrolling through reels, gaming on the go, or multitasking with multiple apps. The QOO Z10 Lite will be available in Cyber Green and Titanium Blue colour options.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on an efficient 6nm process, promising a balance of performance and power efficiency. The smartphone is loaded with a 6,000 mAh battery—the largest in its segment—designed to deliver long-lasting usage. On the photography front, the device is likely to sport a 50 MP Sony main sensor paired with a 2 MP secondary lens, while the front will feature a 5 MP selfie camera.

Adding further, the smartphone will also include AI-powered tools such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode for smarter image editing and productivity. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is expected to come with IP64-rated dust and water resistance, offering extra durability for everyday use. The company has also revealed that the upcoming Z10 Lite 5G will have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.