iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launched In India With AI Features; Check Camera, Battery, And Price

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G India Launch: iQOO, a Vivo sub-brand, has launched the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone comes in three 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage models. It is the latest addition to the brand’s budget portfolio and brings several upgrades at an affordable price. The device will be available in Cyber Green and Titanium Blue colour options.

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 on top and will get 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security updates. The device come with SGS five-star anti-fall certification and military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Specifications

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm process for enhanced efficiency and performance. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, offering a smooth and bright visual experience.

The smartphone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery, claimed to deliver up to 70 hours of music playback and up to 37 hours of calling time on a single charge. On the photography front, the device sports a 50MP AI primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, a 5MP selfie camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The company has also included AI-powered features like AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhance, enabling users to edit their photos with ease in the smartphone. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, GNSS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Price In India And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is available for Rs. 10,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,999. It will go on sale starting June 25th at 12 noon via Amazon.in and the iQOO India e-store.