iQOO Z10R Tipped To Launch In India Soon; Check Expected Camera, Battery. Design And Price

iQOO Z10R Price In India: The iQOO, a Chinese smartphone maker, is likely to launch its latest mid-range device, the iQOO Z10R, in the Indian market. The much-anticipated smartphone will be the next addition to the Z10 series in India. The company has already begun teasing the launch by revealing the phone’s design and display.

The iQOO Z10R is expected to resemble the Vivo V50 series, featuring a similar camera setup along with Aura Light support. As per the teaser, the back panel is likely to be made of plastic with curved edges for a better grip, and the iQOO logo will be positioned at the bottom.

iQOO Z10R Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to feature a 6.77-inch quad-curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a premium and immersive viewing experience. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, the same processor found in devices like the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Realme Narzo 80 Pro.

On the design front, the phone appears to closely resemble the Vivo V50 series, featuring a similar camera module along with support for Aura Light. The iQOO Z10R is tipped to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. On the software front, it is expected to run FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, in line with other iQOO phones launched this year.

On the photography front, the device could house a 50MP primary camera with OIS, along with a 32MP or 50MP front camera, both capable of 4K video recording. The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench, scoring 1099 in single-core and 2989 in multi-core tests, hinting at solid mid-range capabilities.

iQOO Z10R Price In India (Expected)

The company has yet to confirm the official pricing of the iQOO Z10R smartphone, but it is expected to launch under Rs 20,000. Adding further, rumours suggest that Vivo might release a rebranded version of the device as the Vivo T4R following iQOO’s launch.