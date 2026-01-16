iQOO Z11 Turbo Launched With 7,600mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging, And More – Check Price, Colours, Variants

iQOO Z11 Turbo: The Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has launched the iQOO Z11 Turbo in China as the latest addition to its Z-series lineup. The device was introduced on Thursday and is now available for purchase through the Vivo online store in the country. The phone comes in four colour options and multiple RAM and storage variants.

The iQOO Z11 Turbo is offered in five configurations and colour options include Polar Night Black, Skylight White, Canglang Fuguang, and Halo Powder.

Variant (RAM + Storage) wise expected prices are listed below:

12GB + 256GB CNY 2,699 at Rs 35,999

16GB + 256GB CNY 2,999 at Rs 39,000

12GB + 512GB CNY 3,199 at Rs 41,000

16GB + 512GB CNY 3,499 at Rs 45,000

16GB + 1TB CNY 3,999 at Rs 52,000

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch amoled display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR content and offers a high screen-to-body ratio of over 94 percent. The phone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and supports dual SIM functionality. iQOO has also confirmed IP68 and IP69 ratings, making the device resistant to dust and water.