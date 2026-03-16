iQOO Z11x 5G Goes on Sale in India: Dimensity 7400 Chip, 7,200mAh battery, price, bank offers and full specs

iQOO Z11x 5G Price In India: The iQOO Z11x 5G goes on sale today, March 16, at 12 noon on Amazon. Consumers can buy the smartphone via Amazon and iQoo’s online store along with offline retail stores across the country. The iQOO Z11x 5G is launched on March 12 which is the successor to the iQOO Z10x, which debuted in April last year.

It is offered in Prismatic Green and Titan Black colour options. The iQoo Z11x 5G comes with IP68 and IP69+ dust and water resistance and military-grade durability. The dual SIM smartphone is giving 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates and topped with the company's own layer of OriginOS 6.

iQOO Z11x 5G specifications

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The iQOO Z11x 5G features a large 6.76-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080x2408 pixel resolution, delivering sharp visuals and smooth performance with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness, making it easier to view content even in bright conditions. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and designed to handle everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking efficiently. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 India launch tipped for April: Could debut with 9,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset; Check expected specs and price)

On the photography front, the comes with a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, while the front houses a 32MP selfie camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone also includes creative features such as Dual-View Video, 4K video-to-Live Photo conversion, and video frame cropping, allowing users to capture more engaging videos. Users can even switch between the front and rear cameras while recording. It is available in three variants which include the 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

The iQOO Z11x 5G is backed by a massive 7,200mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge for fast charging. According to the company, just 10 minutes of charging can provide up to 6 hours of talk time. The battery can charge from 1% to 50% in about 43 minutes, and reach 100% in around 91 minutes. (Also Read: Who Is Julie Sweet? Accenture CEO and highest-paid woman CEO of 2023 says ‘No AI Skills, No Promotion’; Check Net worth, education and more)

iQOO Z11x 5G price in India and bank discount

The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 20,999. The top-end 8GB+256GB variant is available for Rs 22,999. Buyers can also avail an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on select SBI and Axis Bank credit cards, along with no-cost EMI options for up to six months.