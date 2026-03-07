iQOO Z11x 5G India launch date officially confirmed; could debut with 50MP main camera; Check expected specs and price

iQOO Z11x 5G India Launch Date: Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is set to launch the iQOO Z11x 5G in India on March 12. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some key specifications and details through a dedicated microsite on Amazon. The iQOO Z11x 5G will be available in two colour options: Prismatic Green and Titan Black. The company confirmed these colour variants through its official teasers.

According to iQOO, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant scored over one million points on the AnTuTu benchmark during internal testing. Based on this result, the company claims the device could be the fastest smartphone in its segment. It is also confirmed to feature UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The company has promised two years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Speed takes the lead.

iQOO Z11x stands tall as the Segment’s Fastest Smartphone*, built for precision, pace, and performance that never hesitates.

No pauses. No compromises. Only forward motion.

Launching 12 March.



*On the basis of antutu score of 1M+, amongst the smartphones… pic.twitter.com/29xKgrWhvh — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 2, 2026

iQOO Z11x specifications (expected)

The iQOO Z11x is expected to feature a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The smartphone is expected to pack a massive 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging and reverse charging support. The company also promises up to six years of battery health. According to iQOO, the battery can offer up to 40 hours of video playback, up to 93 hours of music playback, up to 15.4 hours of gaming, and up to 18.7 hours of social media usage.

It is expected to be available in three variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. On the photography front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony sensor on the rear. Both the front and rear cameras are expected to support 4K video recording. The device is also confirmed to come with UFS 3.1 storage. The device comes with military-grade protection. For added durability, it also has IP68 and IP69+ ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z11x price in India (expected)

The pricing has not been officially announced yet. The phone’s microsite hints at a price around Rs 23,000. However, a tipster suggests the starting price could be lower, possibly between Rs 17,000 and Rs 18,000. The final price will be revealed at the official launch.