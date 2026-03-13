Advertisement
NewsTechnologyiQOO Z11x 5G launched in India with 7,200mAh battery and AI-powered 50MP main camera; Check display, price, sale date and other specs
TECHNOLOGY

iQOO Z11x 5G launched in India with 7,200mAh battery and AI-powered 50MP main camera; Check display, price, sale date and other specs

iQOO Z11x 5G launched in India: The smartphone runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out-of-the-box and will receive 2 years of OS upgrades as well as 4 years of security patches.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
iQOO Z11x 5G launched in India with 7,200mAh battery and AI-powered 50MP main camera; Check display, price, sale date and other specsiQOO Z11x 5G launched in India (Image Credit: iQOO Official)

iQOO Z11x 5G Launched In India: iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, has launched the iQOO Z11x 5G smartphone in India. The new device succeeds last year’s iQOO Z10x 5G and comes with several upgrades, including a more powerful chipset, a larger battery, and other improvements. The smartphone is available in Prismatic Green and Titan Black colour options.

The smartphone supports a dual SIM and runs on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. iQOO has promised two years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates for the device. The company also claims that the handset features IP68 and IP69+ ratings, offering military-grade durability, strong protection against dust and water.

iQOO Z11x 5G specifications

The iQOO Z11x 5G features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2408 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 1200 nits of peak brightness for better visibility. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The device is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. According to the company, just 10 minutes of charging can deliver up to six hours of talk time. The phone can charge from 1% to 50% in 43 minutes and reach 100% in around 91 minutes. (Also Read: Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launched in India with Dimensity 7360 Turbo and 7200mAh battery; Check specs, price and sale date)

The smartphone is available in three storage variants: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. For photography, it features a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies and quality video chats, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The device also allows users to switch between the front and rear cameras while recording videos. Adding further, it includes creative tools such as Dual-View Video, 4K video-to-Live Photo conversion, and video frame cropping, making it useful for content creation, storytelling, and vlogging.

iQOO Z11x 5G price in India and sale date

The iQOO Z11x 5G price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 20,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 22,999. The company is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 for customers using Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting March 16 at 12 PM IST and will be available for purchase via Amazon.

