iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, spin and win, antutu score, price in india launch date, fastest in the segment, quiz

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker iQOO launched Z7 Pro 5G in India. With the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone, IQOO has joined other well-known brands in the smartphone market that provide a curved screen in the sub-Rs 30,000 pricing range in India. The device features a 3D curved Super-vision display and a Dimensity 7200 processor for performance.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Specifications

A 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits comes included with the recently released smartphone. It has a 1200Hz immediate touch sampling rate. It weighs 175g and has a 7.36mm thickness.



The phone has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip inside that has an AnTuTu score of over 7 lakh. The system, which is based on Android 13, is called FunTouchOS 13.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Battery Power

In terms of power, the Z7 Pro has a 4600mAh capacity that can withstand 66W charging.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Camera

With regard to photography, the phone has a 64MP primary optical image stabilisation (OIS) lens and a 2MP secondary lens with an Aura flash on the back. There is a 16MP front camera on it.

The phone has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C connection for charging, to talk about connectivity. The phone contains an in-display fingerprint reader for security.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Bank Offers

Through bank and exchange deals, you can get instant savings of up to Rs 2,000. Starting at 12 p.m. on September 5. The device will be sold through the official channels of IQOO India and Amazon India. It is available in the colours Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Price

The price of the 8GB and 128GB variants is Rs 23,999 and the 8GB and 256GB variants cost Rs 24,999 in India.