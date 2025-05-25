IRCTC Launches New Mobile App ‘SwaRail’ For Android And iOS Users: Check Features And How To Book Railway Tickets

IRCTC New App For Ticket Booking: IRCTC has introduced a new ticket booking app called ‘SwaRail’, now available in early access for both Android and iOS users. The app offers a range of features including train journey planning, live train tracking, PNR status checks, food ordering, and more.

It is developed in India by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the SwaRail app brings multiple Indian Railways services together on a single digital platform. While it’s currently in early access, users can continue using the existing IRCTC app for booking train tickets.

How To Book Tickets On SwaRail App By IRCTC?

Step 1: Download the SwaRail app and log in using your existing IRCTC credentials or create a new account.

Step 2: On the home screen, tap ‘Journey Planner’ and select the ‘Reserved’ option to book confirmed train tickets.

Step 3: Enter your source and destination stations, travel date, class, and quota, then tap ‘Search’ to proceed.

Step 4: View the available trains, choose your preferred one, and select the coach class you want to travel in.

Step 5: Select your boarding station, choose the passenger, enter contact details, and click ‘Review Journey Details’.

Step 6: On the next screen, check train details, journey time, and fare. Click ‘Fare Breakup’ if needed.

Step 7: Verify all info, solve the captcha, and tap ‘Book Now’ to pay via UPI, card, net-banking, or R-Wallet.

SwaRail App: Features

The SwaRail app by IRCTC offers a range of user-friendly features designed to enhance the train travel experience. It includes real-time train tracking, allowing passengers to monitor train movements accurately. The coach position finder helps users locate their coach easily on the platform. With the ‘Order Food on the Go’ option, passengers can conveniently order meals during their journey.

The app also integrates Rail Madad for filing complaints or seeking assistance. Adding further, it supports refund requests, offers multilingual support for users across India, and includes R-Wallet integration for smooth and quick payments.