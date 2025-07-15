IRCTC Tatkal Booking Rule Change: Aadhaar OTP Mandatory From July 15; How To Link Your Account

IRCTC Tatkal Booking Rule Change: Indian Railways has rolled out major changes to the Tatkal ticket booking system starting July 15, 2025, in a bid to boost transparency, prevent fraud, and ensure fair access to emergency train travel.

From now on, whether you're booking train tickets online through IRCTC or offline at PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters or via authorised agents, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication is now mandatory for Tatkal bookings on IRCTC.

Passengers will be required to enter an OTP sent to the mobile number linked with their Aadhaar during the booking process. In addition, the new rules include compulsory Aadhaar verification for all online bookings, OTP checks at reservation counters, and restrictions on bookings by authorised agents during peak hours. The government move aims to provide relief to genuine passengers, but it will make it harder for agents to book or block Tatkal tickets.

Tatkal Ticket Booking Time

The tickets can be booked one day before the train’s departure. Booking opens at 10 AM for AC classes and 11 AM for non-AC classes. Meanwhile, the IRCTC agents won’t be allowed to book Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes after bookings open.

How To Link Aadhaar To IRCTC Account For Tatkal Booking

Step 1: Visit the official IRCTC website and log in with your username and password.

Step 2: Go to the “Profile” tab and click on “Link Aadhaar” from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Enter your name (as per Aadhaar) and your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Check the box and click “Send OTP”. Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 5: Click “Verify OTP”, then click the “Update” tab to complete the process. You’ll see a pop-up confirming successful Aadhaar verification.