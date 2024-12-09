IRCTC Website Down, Users Affected As Outage Timings Clash With Tatkal Ticket Bookings

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arms of Indian Railways, suffered outage affecting both app and website on Monday morning (November 9).

As per media reports, the timing of the outage has irked the users most because it clashed with the exact timings for tatkal ticket booking.

Several users across India reported issues on Downdetector, the platform that monitors service disruptions. Users witnessed problems, with some unable to log in while others said that their Tatkal bookings were massively impacted.

Meanwhile, IRCTC in its downtime message has said, "Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available for next one hour. Please try later. For Cancellation/file TDR please call at customer care no 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 or mail at etckets@irctc.co.in".