Is Anyone Using SIM Card On Your Aadhaar ID? Check How Many SIMs Are Issued In Your Name And Penalty

Multiple SIM Cards On Aadhaar ID: In today’s technological world, your identity is more vulnerable than ever. One of the lesser-known threats is the unauthorized use of your Aadhaar-linked ID to issue SIM cards. This can be exploited for fraudulent activities, cybercrimes, or financial scams — all in your name. Moreover, as cases of cybercriminal activity continue to rise, a new concern has emerged regarding false SIM card registrations in the country.

So, if you’ve never checked how many SIMs are registered or issued using your government ID, now is the time. With just a few steps, you can safeguard yourself from potential misuse. However, our mobile numbers have increasingly become a primary form of digital identity, connected with our banking, government-issued IDs, and a multitude of digital services.

This article will guide you on how to detect and report unknown SIM cards issued in your name and ensure your identity remains secure. Don’t let someone else’s actions tarnish your digital footprint.

Sanchar Saathi Portal And Features

The government has a dedicated portal called 'Sanchar Saathi' using which you can easily check how many SIM cards have been registered under your name. It developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), this digital initiative is designed to protect mobile identities and curb telecom-related fraud.

Users can now take several important steps to protect their mobile identity and security. They can report and block lost or stolen phones, as well as track devices using their unique IMEI numbers. It's also possible to check all mobile numbers issued in their name to detect any unauthorized usage.

In addition, users can report fake or spam calls and messages to help prevent fraud. Lastly, verifying the authenticity of mobile handsets ensures that users are not using counterfeit or tampered devices.

Multiple Sim Card Penalty:

In a move to curb misuse of mobile connections, authorities have announced strict penalties for individuals obtaining SIM cards beyond the prescribed limit. A first-time offence will attract a fine of up to ₹50,000. For repeat violations, the penalty will increase significantly, with fines reaching up to ₹2 lakh for each subsequent offence. The regulation aims to enhance mobile security and prevent fraudulent activities linked to multiple SIM ownership.

How To Check Number Of SIM Cards Issued In Your Name

Step 1: Go to the official website: sancharsaathi.gov.in.

Step 2: In the 'Citizen Centric Services' section, click on ‘Know Your Mobile Connections’ (TAFCOP).

Step 3: Type your 10-digit mobile number and the captcha code as shown on the screen.

Step 4: You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile. Enter the OTP to proceed.

Step 5: The portal will display all SIM cards issued using your ID (like Aadhaar). Review and report any unknown numbers.

Adding further, a person can now hold up to nine SIM cards, except in the Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) of Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and the Northeast, where the limit is six. Mobile numbers exceeding this limit will be flagged for re-verification. In such cases, subscribers must either surrender the extra SIMs, transfer ownership, or request disconnection.

According to Telecom Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the platform has so far blocked over 33.5 lakh fraudulent or lost phones and traced more than 20 lakh stolen devices. Of these, around 4.64 lakh recovered phones have been successfully returned to their rightful owners.