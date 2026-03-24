Is Apple’s iCloud really unlimited? How AI is changing the game for iPhone users

Apple iCloud Storage: Is Apple's iCloud really unlimited, or is it just a promise we have all come to trust without question? For iPhone users, the seamless experience of storing photos, videos, and files in iCloud feels effortless, almost magical. But behind this smooth interface lies a harsh reality: storage is finite, expensive, and often constrained in ways most users never notice until it is too late.

2025 has been a momentous year for AI. While there was massive hustle, the industry also faced apprehensions around return on investments, resource needs, and eventual monetization. Another challenge that emerged was the availability of hardware resources, especially for countries like Bharat, following the tariffs and quota implementations by the US administration.

Amid these challenges, AI is quietly transforming cloud technology, making storage smarter and more efficient. Through techniques like predictive file management, automated archiving, and smarter deduplication, AI is reshaping the cloud from a simple storage solution into an intelligent ecosystem where every byte is used wisely. In this story, we explore the cloud storage myth, the role of AI in transforming it, and what this means for Apple users and businesses in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. (Also Read: AWS Outage in Bahrain: Drone activity disrupts Amazon cloud for second time in month amid Middle East tensions)

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It will be interesting to see how the compute war evolves, with Google’s TPU challenging Nvidia’s GPU dominance. Regardless of who emerges on top, the AI world will continue to struggle with limited storage, which still lags behind AI’s growing needs. With Google’s TPU, the industry may get closer to satisfying its compute hunger, but the demand for ultra-fast and abundant data storage to handle the colossal volume of data generated every day remains unmet.

On this, Amit Chaurasia, Founder of Dataneers, noted that “India appears to have fallen behind in the AI race, and it is time we wake up and focus on moving up the value chain by investing in foundational technologies in compute, storage, operating systems, and now Quantum computing.”

Public Cloud Platforms Driving AI Innovation

Public clouds like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform have fostered AI application growth by making cutting-edge resources accessible even to the smallest AI players on a pay-as-you-go basis. Object storage options provided by these hyperscalers allow organizations to store massive amounts of data across different tiers depending on customer requirements. (Also Read: Agentic AI to disrupt software industry? Goldman Sachs sees big opportunities for select firms)

However, as Srinivas Varadarajan, Co-founder and CEO of Vigyanlabs, pointed out, “Cloud storage being 'unlimited' is frankly a comfortable lie the industry has told for too long. Apple's ecosystem is beautifully designed so seamless that most users do not realize they have reached a limit until it is too late. The infrastructure behind it is expensive, finite, and very much physical. What is changing this paradigm now is AI. Smarter deduplication, predictive file management, and automated archiving are quietly squeezing far more efficiency out of the same infrastructure. The future of cloud is not about more space but about needing less of it, intelligently using AI at every step.”

AI-Enhanced Cloud Systems Transforming Businesses

Data can be efficiently transferred from slower object storage to high-performance enterprise-class SSDs or NVMEs to build, train, and infer models without major capital expenditure. With tightly coupled environments and carefully implemented budgets and alerts, public clouds remain an unmatched platform for AI.

Sarthak Sharma, Founder of ModxComputers, said that "artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing cloud technology." According to him, "cloud systems are evolving from traditional storage and computing frameworks into platforms capable of active decision-making. AI integration allows these systems to perform real-time data analysis, predict threats, and enhance resource management and cybersecurity."

Sharma added that "these technologies enable companies to move from reactive approaches to data-driven operational systems. AI-powered cloud platforms also reduce entry costs, allowing smaller companies to access advanced analytical tools and automated systems." He concluded that "cloud computing is set to become a smart foundation for digital transformation, capable of learning business requirements and optimizing operations in real time."

Challenges and Opportunities in Data Storage

Yet public clouds are not without challenges. Data breaches and losses have been reported, and exorbitant egress charges when moving data out remain a major deterrent for migration. In response, many organizations are investing in next-generation data storage solutions that balance security, ownership, sovereignty, and protection without compromising the benefits of public clouds.

On-premise storage, where servers reside in an organization’s own or co-located data center and are managed internally or by a hired provider, offers complete ownership of data but faces integration challenges. Modern data storage systems address this by enabling integration with third-party cloud-based tools while maintaining performance. Even for AI workloads, a carefully designed system can prevent GPU starvation and optimize compute resource usage during model training and inferencing.

India’s Path to AI and Technology Leadership

The only concerning aspect for India is the shallowness of expertise in foundational technologies, from foundational LLMs to infrastructure technologies spanning compute, networking, and data storage. Despite the apparent golden run of the past 25 years, India has mostly been a consumer, not a builder, of technology. Recent tariffs and quotas should prompt Indian policymakers and industry leaders to rethink long-term priorities and position India appropriately in the global technology landscape if the goal is to emerge as a superpower within the next 20 years.