Is ChatGPT Down? Global Disruption Sparks Frustration Among Users

New Delhi: OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT on Tuesday experienced a significant global outage. Users from around the world reported issues with the service with outage tracking website Down Detector showing a surge in complaints. By 3 PM, over 600 reports had been filed in India, while the United Kingdom and the United States saw over 1,000 and nearly 500 user complaints, respectively, indicating a widespread disruption.

The service disruption reportedly began around 12:30 pm IST with the number of outage reports escalating sharply over the next three hours. Users attempting to interact with the AI were met with an error message that read, “A network error occurred. Please check your connection and try again. If this issue persists please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com.”

In early April, a surge in popularity overwhelmed the system, causing an outage. Fans went wild for the Ghibli image generation feature, which took the internet by storm. This massive spike in users led to a crash on April 2.