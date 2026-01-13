Is Elon Musk-Owned X Down Globally? Users Report Issues With Mobile App And Website

X Down: Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) reportedly faced a service outage in India on Tuesday evening, leaving many users unable to access the app or the website. According to the Downdetector website, more than 5,000 complaints were logged within a short period, suggesting the issue was part of a wider global disruption.

User reports indicated that most people encountered technical problems on the app. About 59% of users said they were unable to access the mobile app, making it the most common issue. Meanwhile, 33% reported difficulty loading the website, while the remaining 8% faced server-related issues or problems refreshing their feeds.

The disruption was most pronounced in major cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Mumbai, according to Downdetector’s outage map. Users also reported encountering error messages such as “Something went wrong,” with home feeds and notifications failing to load.

Meanwhile, in the United States, more than 22,900 users had reported issues with the platform as of 9:19 am ET. Downdetector also recorded over 7,000 outage reports from users in the United Kingdom by 9:20 am ET, along with more than 2,700 reports from Canada.