Is Google collecting data from your smartphone? How to check, control, and protect your privacy in few seconds

Google Data Privacy And Security: In today's fast-paced world, smartphones have become a crucial part of daily life, with Google services like Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Chrome, and the Play Store running in the background. While these apps make life easier, many users are unaware that Google collects a significant amount of data from their devices, including location history, app usage patterns, and more. In this article, we will show you how to quickly check what data Google is collecting from your smartphone and how you can manage it, all in just few seconds.

What data Google collect from your smartphone?

Tech giant Google collects various types of data to provide a personalized experience. If your smartphone’s location is turned on, it can track where you go, how long you stay, and the routes you take. Every search you make on Google is recorded and stored. In addition, YouTube watch history tracks the videos you watch and the duration of your viewing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Google can also save voice commands you give through “Ok Google,” “Hey Google,” or other voice searches, and it may also track which apps you use, when you use them, and how you interact with them.

How to check data saved by Google?

Step 1: Open the Settings on your phone.

Step 2: Tap on Google and then select Manage your Google Account.

Step 3: Navigate to the Data And Privacy section from the tabs at the top.

Step 4: You will see information such as Web & App Activity, Location History, and YouTube History.

To explore further, you can click on each category to view detailed information about when, what, and how much data has been saved.

How to protect your data on Google

You can easily protect your data on Google by following a few simple steps. Turning off Location History will stop Google from tracking your movements. Turning on Auto-delete Activity will automatically delete your data after 3, 18, or 36 months. Disabling Ad Personalization will prevent ads based on your activity. You can also pause Voice and Audio Activity to stop Google from saving your voice commands and searches. These steps help you take control of your digital footprint.

How to keep your digital identity safe

Your data defines your digital identity, and the more control you have over it, the safer you are online. While Google offers transparency about the data it collects, staying aware is still crucial. If you use a smartphone, take a few minutes today to check these settings and put your privacy firmly in your own hands.