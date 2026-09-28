/Is Samsung dropping laser autofocus on the Galaxy S27 Ultra?

Samsung's latest Z series foldables are already behind us. So the buzz has moved to the next Galaxy S flagships. The new lineup, widely known as the Galaxy S27 series, will likely have four models. The Galaxy S27 Ultra will sit at the top. A tipster has now shared several case renders of the phone. They hint that the camera layout may look different from what earlier renders showed.
The leak comes from tipster Ice Universe, who posted images of several Galaxy S27 Ultra cases on X. He says at least four cases have surfaced. Each new version has more precise cutouts for the rear camera area.
The first case tells us very little. It only shows the rough size and position of the camera area. The second case has more defined openings around the cameras. The third gives a clearer outline of the whole camera module.
The fourth case is the most precise, according to the tipster. It gives an important clue about the layout. You can see two large camera openings stacked vertically on the left. An oval section sits on the right, and it seems to hold two separate openings.
Exclusive Analysis & Leak: A New Mystery Surrounding the Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Layout— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) September 27, 2026
At least four different Galaxy S27 Ultra cases have now surfaced, each with a different level of precision. Interestingly, as these cases become more accurate, they are gradually revealing… pic.twitter.com/1UHmhV94zd
According to Ice Universe, the third telephoto camera could sit at the top of that oval. The smaller circular opening below it may be for the LED flash.
That raises a big question about the laser autofocus sensor. If the upper opening is the third telephoto camera and the lower one is the flash, there is no clear cutout for the Laser AF sensor. So the Galaxy S27 Ultra may not have one.
More details should show up over the next few months. They will give us a better idea of the camera hardware on Samsung's next Ultra phone.
Earlier reports point to a few other changes for the S27 series. Samsung is expected to launch the regular Galaxy S27, the Galaxy S27 Plus and the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The company is also reportedly planning a Galaxy S27 Pro model.
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