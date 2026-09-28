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Is Samsung dropping laser autofocus on the Galaxy S27 Ultra?

A tipster has shared several case renders of the phone. They hint that the camera layout may look different from what earlier renders showed.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 07:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
Is Samsung dropping laser autofocus on the Galaxy S27 Ultra?
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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