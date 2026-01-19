Is Secret Conversation In Messenger Still Available? How To Start And Enable THIS Feature On Android Or iPhone; Follow Tips To Stay Safe

Secret Conversation Feature On Messenger: It often begins with a late-night message or a photo shared in trust on Facebook Messenger. What started as a simple app to chat with friends and family has gradually grown into a platform full of useful features.

One of these features is called Secret Conversation, designed for moments when privacy matters. It allows Android and iPhone users to chat with selected contacts using extra security. With end-to-end encryption, the messages are visible only to you and the other person.

Even with this feature, caution is important. The person you are messaging could take screenshots or share the conversation. To ensure trust, both users receive a device key to verify that messages are encrypted. You can also set a timer to make messages disappear automatically. Secret Conversations open in a new window, and in this article, we will guide you step by step on how to use this feature on Messenger.

How To Start Secret Conversation On Facebook Messenger

Step 1: Open the Facebook Messenger app on your phone.

Step 2: Tap the pencil icon in the upper-right corner to start a new chat.

Step 3: Tap Secret in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Choose the contact you want to start a secret conversation with.

Step 5: Type your message. By default, messages disappear after 10 seconds, or you can tap the text box to set a custom timer for them to disappear.

Secret Conversation Feature: How To Stay Safe

When using the Secret Conversation feature on Messenger, there are a few important things to keep in mind. Messages in secret chats are protected with end-to-end encryption, which means only you and the other person can see them, not even Facebook. However, the other person can still take screenshots, so be careful about what you share.

You can set a timer to make messages disappear automatically for added privacy. Secret conversations open in a separate window, so you need to start a new chat to use this feature. Both users have a device key to verify that the messages are fully encrypted, and these chats are device-specific, meaning they won’t appear on all your devices.