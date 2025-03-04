WhatsApp Security: WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform used for private chats, calls, and important conversations with friends and family, continuously updates its features to enhance user experience and engagement. Have you ever noticed unusual activity on your WhatsApp—messages you don’t remember sending, online status changes at odd hours, or unrecognized devices linked to your account?

With WhatsApp being a primary mode of communication for millions, security breaches can be alarming. Unauthorized access can lead to privacy violations, data theft, and even financial fraud. If you suspect someone else is using your WhatsApp, it’s crucial to act fast.

However, WhatsApp’s parent company Meta ensures end-to-end encryption for messages and calls, hackers or unauthorised users can still access your account if they have your login details. To avoid this, there's an easy way to remove unknown devices if your WhatsApp has been compromised.

Who’s Using Your WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has a built-in Linked Devices feature that lets you see where your account is logged in. If you spot a device you don’t recognise, you can remove it right away.

What Is Linked Devices Feature

WhatsApp's Linked Devices feature lets you use your WhatsApp account on multiple devices, including your phone, computer, or tablet. You can link up to four devices at once to your primary phone.

How To Remove Unknown Devices From WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner.

Step 3: Select "Linked Devices" from the menu.

Step 4: View the list of all devices where your WhatsApp account is active.

Step 5: Check device details like Android, Windows, or browser sessions.

Step 6: Remove unfamiliar devices by tapping on them and selecting "Log Out."

How To Secure Your WhatsApp Account

Step 1: Go to Settings > Account > Two-step verification and set up a PIN for extra security.

Step 2: Ensure no unknown devices are logged in under Linked Devices and remove any suspicious ones.

Step 3: Avoid clicking on unknown links or sharing personal information with unverified contacts.

Step 4: Set up a strong password, fingerprint lock, or Face ID to prevent unauthorized access to WhatsApp.

Step 5: Always update to the latest version to protect against security vulnerabilities and new threats.