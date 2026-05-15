Is Spotify down today? Drake drops three Albums at once, breaks the Internet - and two streaming platforms with it

Spotify down today: Spotify and Apple Music reportedly crashed on May 15, 2026, as millions of fans worldwide rushed to stream three albums dropped simultaneously by Canadian rapper Drake --ICEMAN, Habibti, and Maid of Honour. The surprise triple release, announced at the end of a YouTube livestream, sent global streaming traffic into overdrive. Within minutes, outage trackers lit up. This was not just a music drop -- it was something that shook digital music platforms.

Thousands of users reported problems

Data from outage trackers showed more than 5,000 Spotify users reporting problems, while over 500 Apple Music users also flagged issues. The timing strongly suggested overload pressure rather than isolated technical faults.

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Spotify users experienced app crashes, login failures, and playback interruptions. According to Downdetector, complaints peaked quickly before dropping to around 2,500, indicating a temporary system strain, with many users describing buffering loops and loading errors, particularly during peak listening hours following the album drop.

Apple Music felt the heat too, though less severely. Most Apple Music users, rather than complaining about access, were posting about how good the albums sounded — when they could actually play them.

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Drake's historic triple drop

Drake dropped not just one, but three new albums on Friday -- releasing ICEMAN as expected at midnight ET, along with Maid of Honour and Habibti. He announced the trio would drop simultaneously as his "Iceman Episode 4" livestream finished, with the message: "All 3 albums dropping at midnight from the biggest sound."

ICEMAN spans 18 songs and includes collaborations with Future, Molly Santana, and 21 Savage. Habibti boasts 11 tracks with features from Sexyy Red and PartyNextDoor. Maid of Honour contains 14 songs with guest spots from Popcaan, Central Cee, and Sexyy Red.

Fans had only anticipated ICEMAN, making the additional two albums a complete shock. That surprise factor might have contributed significantly to the sudden spike in global streaming traffic.