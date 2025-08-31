Is TikTok Coming Back To India? ByteDance-Owned Company Starts Hiring for THESE Job Roles In Gurgaon – Details Here

TikTok Job Hiring In India: ByteDance-owned TikTok India has opened recruitment for two positions at its Gurgaon office. After clarification regarding the glitch that briefly made TikTok accessible in India, it is now clear that the short-video app is not returning anytime soon. Indian authorities and ByteDance have confirmed that the app continues to remain banned in the country for now.

In a surprising update, the job postings, which appeared on professional networking sites like LinkedIn, have led many to speculate that the government may be considering lifting the ban, which was imposed in 2020 amid escalating geopolitical tensions between India and China.

TikTok's New Job Roles In India

As per LinkedIn data, TikTok is hiring for two roles at its Gurugram office. The first is for a ‘Content Moderator — Bengali Speaker (Trust and Safety),’ and the second is for a ‘Wellbeing Partnership and Operations Lead — Trust & Safety.’ The jobs were posted on 29 August 2025, and within three days, the second role received over 100 applications.

TikTok Accessibility In India

However, government sources have not confirmed any change in TikTok’s status. The company’s app is still unavailable for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in India. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has clarified that reports suggesting TikTok’s accessibility in India are incorrect. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max India Launch On September 9: Check Expected Specs, Pre-Order, Sale Date, And Prices In India, US, Dubai)

TikTok Banned By Indian Government In June 2020

TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, was among the 59 mobile applications banned by the Indian government in June 2020. The ban was imposed amid escalating tensions between India and China after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh. Meanwhile, the apps on the list included UC Browser and WeChat.

The ban was imposed over concerns related to India’s sovereignty, security, and public order. Before being banned, TikTok had an estimated 200 million users in India. At the end, the recent improvement in India-China relations has raised hopes for ByteDance to engage with local authorities and explore possibilities of re-entering the Indian market.