Is Your Aadhaar Card In Pakistani Hands? How To Check, Report And Stop Misuse

Aadhaar Card Misuse Detection: The Aadhaar card is a crucial document for Indian residents. The 12-digit ID number serves as proof of identity and address nationwide and is essential for accessing various services, including SIM card issuance, travel, government schemes, telecommunications, and banking. Amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, alarming reports of Aadhaar card misuse have raised concerns about the personal data of Indian citizens falling into the wrong hands—even in countries like Pakistan, where hackers have been consistently targeting Indian websites, including those of the defence sector and UIDAI.

What’s concerning is that if your Aadhaar falls into Pakistani or other malicious hands, it can be misused and potentially become part of an anti-India plot.

Since Aadhaar is linked to critical services such as bank accounts and mobile numbers, any unauthorised access could seriously compromise your identity and finances. To help individuals safeguard their Aadhaar and monitor its activity, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced dedicated tools or features that allow users to track and secure their Aadhaar usage effectively.

How To Check If Your Aadhaar Card Has Been Misused?

Step 1: Visit the official myAadhaar portal.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha, then click on “Login with OTP.”

Step 3: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number to access your Aadhaar dashboard.

Step 4: Click on “Authentication History” and select the desired date range to view past activity.

Step 5: Review the log for any unfamiliar entries and report suspicious activity immediately to UIDAI.

How To Report Misuse Of Aadhaar Card?

To report any fraudulent activity related to your Aadhaar card, you can call the toll-free number 1947, email help@uidai.gov.in, or file a complaint directly on the UIDAI website.

How To Lock Your Aadhaar Biometrics:

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI website and open the “Lock/Unlock Aadhaar” section.

Step 2: Read the guidelines carefully to understand the locking process.

Step 3: Enter your Virtual ID (VID), name, PIN code, and the captcha code as required.

Step 4: Click on “Send OTP” to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Use the OTP to confirm and lock your Aadhaar biometrics for enhanced security.