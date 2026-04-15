Is your laptop slow and lagging? Here are 5 simple tips to improve its performance

How to fix slow laptop issues: Many laptop users struggle with slow performance and lag, especially while doing important work. Over time, even the best devices can start lagging due to everyday usage. This can be frustrating, but by following a few simple tips, you might get rid of this issue. Here are a few ways that can help you deal with this:

Common reasons why laptops slow down

There are several reasons why your laptop may not perform like it used to:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Too many apps running in the background

Low storage space on the system drive

Outdated software or operating system

Malware or unwanted programs

Overheating due to dust or poor ventilation

When these issues build up, they affect speed and overall performance.

Simple ways to speed up your laptop

You don’t always need a new device. A few simple steps can make a big difference and save your money as well.

Close unused apps: Running multiple programs at once uses memory and slows down the system.

Free up storage: Delete unnecessary files, clear downloads, and empty the recycle bin.

Update your system: Install the latest updates for better performance and security.

Uninstall unused software: Remove apps you no longer use to reduce the load on your system.

Run antivirus scans: Check for malware that may be slowing down your laptop.

(Also Read: What is the full form of UPI? How many countries use it, and can you use UPI outside India?)

Check startup programs

Many apps start automatically when you turn on your laptop. This can increase boot time and reduce speed. Disable unnecessary startup programs through system settings to improve performance.

Keep your laptop cool

Overheating can slow down performance. Make sure your laptop is placed on a flat surface and the vents are not blocked. Cleaning dust from vents and using a cooling pad can also help maintain proper temperature.

When to consider an upgrade

If your laptop is still slow after trying these fixes, it may be time for a hardware upgrade. Adding more RAM or switching to an SSD can significantly improve speed and responsiveness.

A slow laptop doesn’t always mean that it is outdated. With regular maintenance and a few smart changes, you can keep your device running smoothly and avoid unnecessary expenses.