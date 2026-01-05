Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003611https://zeenews.india.com/technology/is-your-phone-spying-on-you-and-recording-your-private-conversations-here-s-the-fact-check-3003611.html
NewsTechnologyIs Your Phone Spying On You And Recording Your Private Conversations? Here’s The FACT CHECK
TECHNOLOGY

Is Your Phone Spying On You And Recording Your Private Conversations? Here’s The FACT CHECK

Many smartphone users feel that their phones "listen" to them because ads or videos related to recent conversations suddenly appear on social media or search apps. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is Your Phone Spying On You And Recording Your Private Conversations? Here’s The FACT CHECKImage: AI Enhanced

Many smartphone users feel that their phones "listen" to them because ads or videos related to recent conversations suddenly appear on social media or search apps. This has led to a common belief that phones secretly spy on users through microphones. But is this really true?

Major tech companies like Google, Apple, and Meta have repeatedly denied claims that phones constantly record conversations for advertising. They say apps do not secretly listen through microphones without permission. In fact, accessing a phone's microphone requires explicit user consent, governed by app permissions and operating system rules.

How Ads Actually Work?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Experts explain that targeted ads are driven mainly by data tracking, not live audio spying. Smartphones collect information such as search history, browsing habits, app usage, location data, likes, follows, and online purchases. This data helps algorithms predict user interests. Sometimes, these predictions are so accurate that they feel like the phone is listening.

(Also Read: Flight Rule Change In 2026: Power Banks Can No Longer Be Used To Charge Smartphones On Flights; Here’s Why)

Role of Voice Assistants

Phones do have microphones that activate for voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. These tools listen only for wake words such as "Hey Siri" or "OK Google." According to companies and independent researchers, short audio snippets may be processed to improve performance, but this happens only when the assistant is triggered—not during regular conversations.

Scientific and Legal Findings

Several studies and investigations have found no solid evidence that smartphones secretly record private conversations for ads. Such activity would require massive data storage and battery use, which researchers say would be noticeable.

How to Protect Your Privacy?

Users can review app permissions, turn off microphone access for unnecessary apps, limit ad personalisation, and regularly check privacy settings. These steps reduce data tracking and increase control over personal information.

There is no proven evidence that phones spy on conversations for ads. What feels like listening is mostly advanced data analysis and targeted advertising based on digital behavior.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump Marco Rubio Venezuela Statement
From Drug Boats To Oil Theft: Did Trump, Rubio Tell The Truth About Venezuela?
West Bengal
Setback For TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls; BJP Sweeps Nandigram CADC Election
Bangladesh
Yunus’s Shadow Game: How Power Is Being Engineered In Transitional Bangladesh
India-Pakistan Indus Water Treaty
Manohar Lal Khattar Reviews Hydro Projects In J&K Amid Suspended Indus Waters
Nicolás Maduro capture
US Capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro: Was The Operation Legal?
Bangladesh unrest
Bangladesh: Three Accused Arrested In Shariatpur's Khokon Das Murder Case
Japan accident
Japan Road Accident: Tea Leaves Spill Leads To Multiple-Vehicle Crash, 1 Dead
LCA Tejas
LCA Tejas Completes 25 Years: ADA Hosts ‘Aeronautics 2047’ Seminar
West Bengal SIR
Bengal SIR: CM Mamata Alleges 'Critical Instructions Given Through WhatsApp'
Nicolás Maduro capture
Who Is Maduro's Son? ‘The Prince’ Linked To Drug Trafficking Allegations