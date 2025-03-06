IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches AI Compute Portal And AIKosha, 9 Times Larger Than DeepSeek

AI Compute Portal: Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the AI Compute Portal in New Delhi. It is a digital platform providing researchers, startups, and government agencies access to high-performance GPUs and computing resources for AI tasks.

At the launch, the Union Minister announced the establishment of 27 AI data labs and noted that the government is reviewing applications for developing foundational AI models. He highlighted India's rapid progress in AI computing and semiconductor infrastructure to strengthen its digital economy.

Adding further, the Minister also unveiled AIKosha, a comprehensive dataset platform providing users with resources, tools, and expert guidance to transform ideas into industry-ready solutions.

Launched - AI Kosha



A platform for India's talented researchers, entrepreneurs and Startups providing them the right compute, datasets, tools and secure sandbox environment to build state-of-the-art AI applications and solutions.





IndiaAI Mission And GPU Marketplace

With the approval of the IndiaAI Mission in 2024, the government allocated Rs 10,300 crore over five years to boost AI capabilities. A key initiative is a high-end computing facility with 18,693 GPUs, making it one of the largest AI infrastructures globally. This capacity is nearly nine times that of DeepSeek and about two-thirds of ChatGPT’s.

Launched - IndiaAI Compute Portal



Unleash the potential of advanced GPU computing with #IndiaAI Compute Portal, a platform that makes high-end computing both accessible and affordable—empowering your research & innovation.





The first phase has deployed 10,000 GPUs, with more to follow, enabling AI solutions tailored to Indian languages and contexts. India has also launched an open GPU marketplace, expanding access to high-performance computing for startups, researchers, and students.

AI Infrastructure

Unlike many countries where AI infrastructure is dominated by large corporations, this initiative empowers smaller players to innovate. The government has selected 10 companies to supply GPUs, ensuring a strong and diversified supply chain.

To boost domestic capabilities, India plans to develop its own GPU within three to five years, reducing dependence on imports. A new common compute facility will soon launch, offering researchers and startups access to GPU power at a highly subsidized rate of Rs 100 per hour, far below the global cost of $2.5 to $3 per hour.

Semiconductor Manufacturing

In parallel, India is advancing semiconductor manufacturing, with five semiconductor plants under construction, as per the IT and Electronics ministry. These developments will not only support AI innovation but also reinforce India's position in the global electronics sector. (Inputs From ANI)