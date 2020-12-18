IT Ministry's big decision about PubG Mobile India launch: Check out here

PUBG Mobile India launch date: Amid continuous speculations going on over the launch of PUBG Mobile India in the Indian market, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) broke its silence on the matter and clarified that the central government is yet to grant its permission with regard to the relaunch of the gaming app in the country.

In reply to two separate RTI queries, the ministry observed that it has not granted any permission to start any websites/mobile apps/service. While one RTI was filed by MediaNama recently, another was lodged by GEM Esports. Both RTI applications had inquired if if the Ministry has granted PUBG Mobile India the permission to launch game in India via Google and Apple’s app stores.

Following this statement from the Central ministry, it appears that the door for PUBG Mobile India is closed for sometime now for its launch in the country, at least until March 2021. However, fans don’t need to be discouraged as there is another indigenous mobile game names FAU-G being developed, that is all set to fill the void left by now banned gaming app PubG in the country.

Earlier, Insidesport had reported that PUBG Corporation executives are chasing the MeitY officials for more than a month for a meeting but they are yet to get an appointment from the government side. The delay in getting permission means that PUBG Mobile India will not be released in the Indian market in the near future.