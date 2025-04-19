itel A95 5G Launched In India With Built-in Ask AI Tool Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs

itel A95 5G India Launch: itel has launched a new budget smartphone, the itel A95 5G, in the Indian market. The new device comes with modern features like the Android 14 OS and built-in AI tools, making it a solid value-for-money option for budget-conscious users.

The smartphone features an IP54 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. It also includes itel’s super-intelligent AI assistant, Aivana, designed to make everyday tasks faster and easier. Additionally, the phone is equipped with an IR blaster. The itel A95 5G is available in two RAM variants: 6GB (expandable up to 12GB) and 4GB (expandable up to 8GB).

itel A95 5G Smartphone Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering an enhanced viewing experience. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor, ensuring efficient performance.

The dual-SIM phone runs on Android 14 with itel OS 14, offering a modern and intuitive user interface. For photography, it features a 50MP rear camera paired with a depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture), an AI lens, and a dual LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera.

The device comes with a built-in Ask AI tool, offering advanced capabilities such as grammar checks, text generation, and content discovery—features rarely found in the budget smartphone segment—making it one of the smartest devices in its class.

It also promises a 5-year fluency experience, ensuring consistent performance over time. Additionally, the phone’s IP54 rating enhances its durability by offering protection against dust and splashes.

itel A95 5G Smartphone Price in India and Availability:

The phone comes in Black, Gold, and Mint Blue colour options. It is priced at ₹9,599 for the 4GB + 128GB model, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 9,999. The itel A95 5G will soon be available through offline retail stores, with a free screen replacement offer within 100 days. However, the online availability is yet to be announced.