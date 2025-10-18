Itel Rhythm Echo Earbuds Launched In India With AI Voice Commands; Check Specs And Price

Itel Rhythm Echo Earbuds India Launch: Itel has launched the latest Rhythm Echo earbuds in India. The new earbuds feature a curved design with a compact case and are lightweight. It comes with comfort-fit earplugs suitable for extended use. The earbuds have an IPX4 water resistance rating and support AI voice assistants. The wearable device comes in two colour options which include the Lurex Black and Midnight Blue.

Itel Rhythm Echo Earbuds Specifications

The Rhythm Echo earbuds are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver a balanced sound experience across music, movies, and podcasts. They offer an impressive playback time of up to 50 hours, while the fast-charging feature provides up to 120 minutes of listening with just a 10-minute charge.

For gamers, the earbuds feature a low latency of 45 milliseconds, ensuring smooth audio-visual synchronization and quicker response times. With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, users can enjoy a stable and power-efficient wireless experience, complemented by intuitive touch controls to change tracks, adjust volume, or answer calls effortlessly. Adding further, the earbuds support AI voice assistants, feature Type-C charging, and come with comfort-fit ear tips for extended listening sessions. (Also Read: BSNL Diwali Bonanza Offer: Free 4G Mobile Services, Unlimited Calls, And Internet Data For Just Re 1; Check Validity And How To Activate)

Itel Rhythm Echo Earbuds Price In India

The Rhythm Echo earbuds, priced at Rs 1,199, are now available for purchase across retail stores in India. Offering great value for money, these earbuds combine long battery life, low latency, and clear sound, making them an ideal choice for everyday users. Notably, Users also get a one-year warranty with the product.