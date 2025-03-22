itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch Launched In India With 1.43-inch Round AMOLED Display; Check Specs, Price

Best Smartwatch Under Rs 2,000 In India: Chinese electronic brand itel has launched a Unicorn Max smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch is powered by a cutting-edge flagship dual-core processor and three high-performance buttons— Dynamic Crown, and 2 secondary buttons.

It redefines speed and efficiency. The new budget friendly smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and several health monitoring features like heart rate, blood oxygen level, and sleep tracking. The watch is equipped with a dual-core processor and supports Bluetooth calling.

itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch Price In India And Availability

The new device is priced at Rs. 1,999 and comes in three finishes: Aluminium Silver, Copper Gold, and Meteorite Grey. It will be available for purchase in India exclusively on Amazon starting March 22.

itel Unicorn Max Smartwatch Specifications

The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, a 466 x 466-pixel resolution, and Always-On Display support. It runs on an unspecified dual-core chipset.

Designed with a stainless steel metal frame and a sapphire crystal glass panel, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, offers over 200 watch faces, and includes more than 100 preset sports modes. Users can also send quick replies, locate their paired smartphone, and remotely capture images.

The wearable is equipped with three functional physical buttons, including a dynamic crown and a dedicated sports mode button, enhancing its usability.

itel Icon 3 Smartwatch Price And Features

Earlier, the itel Icon 3 smartwatch has been launched for Rs 1699. It features a vibrant AMOLED display with a size of 2.01 inches and a resolution of 240*296, it offers crisp and clear visuals for easy viewing. The smartwatch is equipped with a powerful 310mAh battery capacity.

It ensures long-lasting usage on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth version BLE 5.1/BT 3.0, offering seamless connectivity with compatible devices. The watch is available in stylish colors including Dark Chrome, Midnight Blue, and Shiny Gold colour options.