Jio AirFiber To Launch On September 19: Check Price In India, Plans, Speed, And More

New Delhi: On September 19, 2023, Reliance Jio will roll out a brand-new wireless internet service dubbed Jio AirFiber. The service, which enables customers to play online games, stream high-definition videos, and hold video conferences without any lag, is a portable wireless internet service intended for homes and offices. It will provide speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps.

Jio AirFiber would formally launch on Ganesh Chaturthi, according to Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, who made the announcement during the 2023 AGM. (Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's 73rd Birthday: Top 10 Game-Changing Policies By Prime Minister on His B'day)

Jio AirFiber: Price

Jio AirFiber is anticipated to be reasonably priced, with an estimated price of Rs 6,000. Due to the addition of a portable device unit, it could be a little more expensive than a standard broadband connection. (Also Read: From A Tiny Soda Shop To Rs 1900 Crore Empire: Read Tale Of A Self-Made Business Magnate)

Jio AirFiber: Features

Additionally, Jio AirFiber has features like parental controls, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a built-in security firewall. It's important to remember that the Jio AirFiber service was first unveiled at the company's 45th Annual General Meeting last year.

Now that we understand what JioFiber is and how it differs from the standard JioFiber internet connection, let's look at how it works.

What Is Jio AirFiber?

Jio AirFiber is a brand-new wireless broadband service from Jio that offers high-speed internet connectivity using 5G technology. Users can access rates of up to 1 Gbps, which are comparable to those of typical fiber-optic connections.

Jio AirFiber provides much more than just fast internet. Parental control tools, Wi-Fi 6 support, Jio set-top box integration, and more network control are also included.