JioGames Clash Royale tournament starts on November 28; win cash prizes worth Rs 2.5 lakh

New Delhi: JioGames in collaboration with developer Supercell, has announced a 27-day Clash Royale tournament starting from November 28 to December 25. Participants can win cash prizes worth Rs 2.5 lakh during the tournament.

The free-to-play multiplayer strategy game works in real-time and takes place in the same universe as Supercell's another popular game Clash of Clans.

The pre-registration of the game is still open. Those participating in the tournament have to sign a disclaimer confirming that they are least 13 years of age and are not a resident of Andhra, Nagaland or Sikkim.

These are the important dates and schedules

PRE-REGISTRATIONS

26th – 27th November 20

STAGE 1 – OPEN CONTEST STARTS

28th November 20- 19th December 20

QUALIFIERS ANNOUNCEMENT

20th December 20

STAGE 2 – TOURNAMENT ROUND 1

21st December 20

STAGE 3 – TOURNAMENT ROUND 2

23rd December 20

STAGE 4 – FINAL ROUND

25th December 20

ANNOUCEMENT OF WINNERS

26th December 20

Participants should be a resident of Idnia and must have an active mobile number. They must be at least 18 years of age, and if they are within 13-18 years of age bracket, they have to provide written consent from parents or legal guardian to claim any cash prizes.

Only Jio subscribers can participate in the tournament through MyJio or JioGames App. Multiple registrations are not allowed.