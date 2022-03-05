JioPhone Next now available at an offline store near you, check price, features, how to buy the affordable smartphone

New Delhi: Reliance Jio had launched the JioPhone Next smartphone on November 4, 2021, in India. JioPhone Next is one of the most affordable 4G smartphones selling in India. So, if you’re planning to buy an affordable smartphone, JioPhone Next could be on your shortlist.



JioPhone Next is developed in partnership between Reliance Jio and Google. The smartphone is touted as one of the cheapest 4G smartphones in the world, and it packs several features offered in premium smartphones.

JioPhone Next Price

JioPhone Next is launched at a price point of Rs 6,499, which makes it one of the most affordable 4G smartphones selling in India. Customers don’t need to register on Jio’s website or app to buy the smartphone.

JioPhone Next Availability

JioPhone Next is available at a Jio Store near you. You can simply walk into any offline store across the country to buy the smartphone by paying Rs 6,499.

JioPhone Next Features

JioPhone Next packs a 5.45 inch HD display that is protected by the Corning Gorilla glass screen. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon QM 215 Processor, coupled with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB built-in memory. The device’s memory can be expanded by up to 512 GB.

JioPhone Next comes with many Jio and Google preloaded apps. The smartphone runs on the ‘Pragati OS’, and offers dual SIM support.

As far as the smartphone's camera is concerned, it comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera in the back. In the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera. The device will also receive continuous software and security updates from Google.

JioPhone Next is backed by a 3500 mAh Battery. In terms of connectivity features, the smartphone comes packed with Bluetooth, WiFi, Hot Spot, and OTG support, among others.

