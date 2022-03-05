हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next now available at an offline store near you, check price, features, how to buy the affordable smartphone

JioPhone Next is developed in partnership between Reliance Jio and Google.

JioPhone Next now available at an offline store near you, check price, features, how to buy the affordable smartphone

New Delhi: Reliance Jio had launched the JioPhone Next smartphone on November 4, 2021, in India. JioPhone Next is one of the most affordable 4G smartphones selling in India. So, if you’re planning to buy an affordable smartphone, JioPhone Next could be on your shortlist. 
 
JioPhone Next is developed in partnership between Reliance Jio and Google. The smartphone is touted as one of the cheapest 4G smartphones in the world, and it packs several features offered in premium smartphones. 

JioPhone Next Price 

JioPhone Next is launched at a price point of Rs 6,499, which makes it one of the most affordable 4G smartphones selling in India. Customers don’t need to register on Jio’s website or app to buy the smartphone. 

JioPhone Next Availability 

JioPhone Next is available at a Jio Store near you. You can simply walk into any offline store across the country to buy the smartphone by paying Rs 6,499.  

JioPhone Next Features 

JioPhone Next packs a 5.45 inch HD display that is protected by the Corning Gorilla glass screen. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon QM 215 Processor, coupled with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB built-in memory. The device’s memory can be expanded by up to 512 GB. 

JioPhone Next comes with many Jio and Google preloaded apps. The smartphone runs on the ‘Pragati OS’, and offers dual SIM support. 

As far as the smartphone’s camera is concerned, it comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera in the back. In the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera. The device will also receive continuous software and security updates from Google. Also Read: WFH ends at Apple! Workers set to return to office starting April 11

JioPhone Next is backed by a 3500 mAh Battery. In terms of connectivity features, the smartphone comes packed with Bluetooth, WiFi, Hot Spot, and OTG support, among others. Also Read: International Women’s Day sale: Chance to buy iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 51,990, check offer

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JioPhone NextJioPhoneSmartphoneJio
Next
Story

International Women’s Day sale: Chance to buy iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 51,990, check offer

Must Watch

PT7M21S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Today is the tenth day of the Russia-Ukraine war, see the big news related to the war