New Delhi: A new iPhone series announcement is imminent now that September 12 has arrived. While we wait for Apple to formally unveil the new iPhones, it's remarkable to see how far the phone that many people believe started the smartphone revolution and is often referred to as the "Godphone" has come since the original iPhone was released in 2007.

Over the years, Apple has introduced several iPhones, from one model per year to as many as four. In order to assess when was the first iPhone launched by the company, we decided to travel down memory lane.

Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple and the company's first CEO, revealed that the company would be releasing a phone on January 9, 2007, at the MacWorld Convention, using the now-iconic phrase "an iPod, a phone, and an Internet communicator." It is known as the iPhone.

Apple put the iPhone on sale on June 29, 2007. Without a stylus, it may have been the first fully touchscreen smartphone (Windows Mobile and Palm OS smartphones had touchscreens but required styluses).

Both a built-in media player and a complete web browser were included with the phone. It had a 3.5-inch display, a 2-megapixel camera, and up to 16GB of storage.