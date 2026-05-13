Korean baseball AI video trend: Use THIS AI prompt to create such stadium videos; Instagram is flooded with this

Korean baseball AI video trend: A new AI video trend originating from South Korea's KBO baseball culture has taken over Instagram in May 2026, and millions of people worldwide want to know how to make one. The videos show ordinary people sitting inside a packed Korean baseball stadium, caught on a live broadcast camera — looking surprised, waving, and smiling. You do not need design skills or expensive software to be part of this trend. You just need ChatGPT or Google Gemini, Google Flow, and one good photo of yourself.

Here is the AI prompt with which you can generate Korean baseball AI videos:

Why Korean baseball AI videos are trending

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The secret behind these videos is how precisely the AI replicates a live TV broadcast look — telephoto lens compression, stadium lighting, crowd blur, and that slightly shaky broadcast camera feel. South Korea's KBO baseball league has one of the most passionate fan cultures in the world, which gives these videos an energy that feels genuine. When people see themselves on what looks like a real stadium Jumbotron feed, the reaction is instantly shareable.

Step 1: Generate your stadium image using ChatGPT or Gemini

Upload a clear portrait photo of yourself into ChatGPT or Google Gemini. Use the prompt below — copy it exactly for best results:

"Use the uploaded photo as a strict identity reference. Do not change the person's face, skin tone, hair, or facial features. Generate an ultra-realistic still frame of this person sitting in a packed KBO Korean baseball stadium, accidentally caught on a live broadcast TV camera. They are holding a cold drink, wearing a white baseball jersey, seated among cheering Korean fans. Expression: slightly surprised, giving a small natural smile toward the camera. Visual style: telephoto broadcast lens, shallow depth of field, mild motion blur on background crowd, realistic stadium lighting, authentic 16:9 TV broadcast framing with a faint 'LIVE' graphic in the corner."

Download the image once generated.

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Step 2: Use Google Flow to turn that image into a video

Open Google Flow, import your generated image, and paste this video prompt:

"Preserve the person's exact face, skin texture, and hair — do not alter identity. Create a 4–5 second single continuous live broadcast clip. The person is seated in a lively KBO stadium crowd. They notice the camera, break into a wide happy smile, make direct eye contact, and wave enthusiastically. The background crowd actively cheers, waves thundersticks, and jumps slightly. Camera style: telephoto broadcast zoom, subtle handheld shake, shallow depth of field. Realistic stadium lighting. No cinematic effects — pure live TV capture energy."

Select a 16:9 aspect ratio, set your start and end frames, and hit generate. Download the final video when done.

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The whole process takes under ten minutes on a mid-range smartphone or laptop. Once your video is ready, you can post it on Instagram Reels with Korean baseball crowd sounds in the background. This combination is exactly what is driving the highest engagement for this trend right now. Try these AI prompts to generate Korean baseball videos effortlessly.