Laser power transmission innovation emerging from Jammu and Kashmir

A Jammu and Kashmir startup, Prime Movr, has introduced a system that can convert laser beams into usable electricity. The technology allows power to be transmitted wirelessly and stored in batteries or used directly to run devices.

Large organisations have already started working on the transmission of power using lasers and wireless energy transfer ideas. In the US, DARPA is considering long-range laser power systems for defence use, and Star Catcher Industries is developing an energy grid in space. Some companies in Japan, such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and NTT, are working on terrestrial long-range transmission systems.

Prime Movr is concentrating on smaller and more feasible applications compared to these large-scale endeavours. The company believes its system can be useful in cases where conventional wired power solutions are difficult to install.

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Co-founder Parvez Rishi said the field is still open for innovation. “This technology has strong potential in areas like remote sensors and outdoor cameras, where wired charging is not practical. We are only at the beginning of what can be done,” he said.

The founders, who operate between India and the US, are also working on another venture called INFRGY LLC. In collaboration with the University of Kashmir’s Institute of Technology, they are developing wireless energy solutions based on radio frequency (RF). However, they note that laser-based transmission offers specific advantages, such as higher energy density and more precise targeting.

These features make laser systems suitable for powering devices in remote or hard-to-reach locations, where traditional charging methods are not feasible. Applications could include outdoor monitoring systems, IoT devices, and autonomous equipment.

Rishi added, “We are excited to work on laser-based wireless power. The ability to send focused energy over a distance can open up many new possibilities.”

At the core of Prime Movr’s system is a process that converts laser light into electricity using an optical collection and conversion module. This electricity can then be used to operate devices without the need for physical connections. The company is also working on improving efficiency through its patent-pending technology.

The system is not intended to replace conventional power sources but to support devices that are often difficult to maintain. For example, outdoor security cameras typically rely on wiring or solar panels. A laser-based setup could help maintain power levels without frequent maintenance.

Similarly, environmental sensors placed in locations such as forests, glaciers, deserts, or offshore areas often face power challenges. In such cases, laser transmission could provide a steady charge without the need for battery replacement or extensive cabling.

In the agriculture and industrial sectors, devices like soil sensors, irrigation monitors, and tracking systems are usually spread over large areas. Wireless laser charging could help maintain these networks without constant human involvement.

Autonomous machines or drones could receive quick charging by passing through designated laser zones instead of docking for extended periods.

The company sees opportunities to combine this technology with renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and wave power. Energy generated from these sources could be transmitted wirelessly to where it is needed or stored for later use.

(This article is from the brand desk. User discretion is advised.)