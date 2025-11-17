Lava Agni 4 India Launch Date Officially Confirmed: Check Expected Display, Battery, Camera, Price, and Other Features

Lava Agni 4 India Launch: Lava is set to launch its newest member in the company's top-of-the-line Agni series in the Indian market. The Lava Agni 4 will be making its debut on November 20 as the successor to the Lava Agni 3 5G. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to come with a metal frame and a pill-shaped camera module with a dual camera setup.

Meanwhile, Lava Mobiles shared a teaser of the upcoming Lava Agni 4 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). There appears to be a dual-LED flash above the camera sensors and “AGNI” branding in between them. The smartphone is also spotted on the IECEE certification website bearing the model number LBP1071A.

Launching on 20.11.25 #Agni4 #VayuAI #ComingSoon #LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/eaH2GB5U7Z — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 16, 2025

Lava Agni 4 Specifications (Expected)

The Lava Agni 4 is expected to feature a 6.78 inch Full HD Plus display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, also used in phones such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Infinix GT 30 Pro, paired with fast UFS 4.0 storage.

The device is teased to include a dual rear camera setup with two 50 megapixel sensors and may pack a large battery of more than 7000mAh. It is confirmed to offer dual speakers and a flat display design. The phone is also expected to deliver a clean, bloatware free, near stock Android experience similar to previous Lava models. (Also Read: Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Official India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Display, Camera, Battery, And Other Features)

Lava Agni 4 Price (Expected)

The Agni 3 launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999, which indicates that the Agni 4 could arrive under Rs 25,000. With its expected specifications and price bracket, the Agni 4 is likely to compete with phones such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5, Infinix GT 30, and Poco X7.