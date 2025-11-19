Lava Agni 4 India Launch On November 20: How You Can Use Mobile At Home Without Buying; Check Expected Display, Battery, Camera, And Price

Lava Agni 4 Price In India: Lava will expand its smartphone category in India with the launch of Agni 4 tomorrow on November 20. The smartphone is expected to be a mid-range device which may be priced below Rs 30,000. The upcoming smartphone will succeed the Agni 3 which was launched last year.

Notably, the Lava Agni 4 is going ahead with AI in their smartphones. Ahead of the launch, Lava announced a Demo at Home campaign where a company engineer visits interested buyers at their homes. The engineer will guide them through the device and let them try its design and features.

This home demo campaign runs from November 20 to November 24, in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Customers in these cities can register for the invite only experience by filling out a simple form.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Lava Agni 4 Specifications (Expected)

The Lava Agni 4 is expected to feature a 6.78 inch Full HD Plus display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, also used in phones such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Infinix GT 30 Pro, paired with fast UFS 4.0 storage.

The device is teased to include a dual rear camera setup with two 50 megapixel sensors and may pack a large battery of more than 7000mAh. It is confirmed to offer dual speakers and a flat display design. The phone is also expected to deliver a clean, bloatware free, near stock Android experience similar to previous Lava models. (Also Read: Cloudflare Outage 2025: Why OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Perplexity And X Platform Went Down? Check Key Services Affected and Simple Fixes To Try at Home)

Lava Agni 4 Price (Expected)

The Agni 3 launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999, which indicates that the Agni 4 could arrive under Rs 25,000. With its expected specifications and price bracket, the Agni 4 is likely to compete with phones such as the OnePlus Nord CE 5, Infinix GT 30, and Poco X7.