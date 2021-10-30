Lava Agni 5G to launch in India on November 9: Check price, specs, features

New Delhi: Indian smartphone brand Lava is launching the company’s first-ever 5G smartphone in India on November 9. Named Lava Agni 5G, the smartphone is expected to pack a slew of features at an affordable price range.

Lava has published a video on Youtube revealing the details and features of its upcoming smartphone, Lava Agni 5G. According to the video, the launch event will begin at 12 pm on November 9, 2021.

While Lava Agni 5G is yet to hit markets, most of the smartphone’s specs and features are already out. According to lava, the device will pack a 5,000mAh battery that will provide a day’s juice.

The smartphone will also pack a bright display that will offer a 90Hz refresh rate. Lava Agni 5G will also feature a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset and sport a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

As of now, the company hasn’t revealed the operating system of the Lava Agni 5G. However, it’s expected that the smartphone will run on Android 11, and feature a ‘Gaming Mode’ for an improved gaming experience.

At the back, there will be a 64-megapixel primary camera that will be supported by three other shooters and an LED flash, according to the teaser video recently revealed by Lava.

The teaser also shows the smartphone will be offered in a single blue colour option named Fiery Blue. However, the device could arrive in more colour variants to cater to the different requirements of the customers.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Lava's official website reveals that Lava Agni 5G will be launched at a starting price of Rs 19,999 in India. More details will follow at the time of launch on November 9.