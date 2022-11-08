Lava Blaze 5G: Cheapest 5G mobile launched in India; Check price, specifications, weight, other details

Lava Blaze 5G Price In India: Homegrown smartphone manufacturer Lava has launched its much-awaited cheapest 5G smartphone in India, as promised under Rs 10,000. The launch came a bit late as it was expected to come around Diwali. The smartphone sports a cheeky design and comes in soothing colours. Lava had said that it aims to provide the next-generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point.

Lava Blaze 5G Price

Arguably the cheapest 5G smartphone in India, Lava Blaze 5G has been priced very competitively. Lava Blaze 5G costs Rs 9,999 on a special launch day offer price.

Lava Blaze 5G Launch Date In India, availability on Flipkart, Amazon

Lava Blaze 5G was launched on November 8 in India. The smartphone was first unveiled by telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the India Mobile Congress in the national capital on October 4 and pre-booking was expected to commence around Diwali. However, the device will soon be available for sale on Amazon. However, it's not clear whether the same will be available on Flipkart or not as it's an Amazon Special product.

Lava Blaze 5G Weight, Specifications

The smartphone weighs 207 grams and measures 165.3x76.4x8.9mm. It comes with 4GB RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Display and has a triple rear camera with 50MP primary AI camera. The device has an 8MP front camera for selfies and it can also be used for face unlocking. Lava Blaze 5G supports 2k video recording and offers camera features like beauty, HDR, night, portrait, Panorama, slow motion, macro, AI, Pro, UHD, filters, GIF, timelapse and QR scanner.

Introducing Blaze 5G at special launch day offer of Rs. 9,999.

4GB RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM

16.55cm (6.5”) HD+ IPS Display

50MP AI Triple Camera

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G



Introducing Blaze 5G at special launch day offer of Rs. 9,999.

4GB RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM

16.55cm (6.5") HD+ IPS Display

50MP AI Triple Camera

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G

Lava Blaze 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor and runs on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone’s display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It houses a 5,000-mAh battery and the company claims to deliver up to 50 hours of talk time. The Blaze 5G features a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, room for two SIM cards, and Dual VoLTE.