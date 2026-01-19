Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India With Dual AMOLED Displays: Check Battery, Camera, Price, Availability And Other Specs

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price In India: Homegrown smartphone brand Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 3 in India, targeting mid-range buyers. The key highlight of this smartphone is its dual-display design. It features an AMOLED display on the front and another AMOLED screen on the back. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 comes with a secondary rear display, similar to the original Blaze Duo that was launched in December 2024.

The smartphone is available in two colour options: Imperial Gold and Moonlight Black. The Blaze Duo 3 runs on Android 15 out of the box and offers a clean, ad-free experience with no bloatware. Lava has also confirmed one Android OS upgrade and two years of security updates.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED main display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals. It also includes a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen on the back, which can be used to check notifications, control music, and preview selfies.

Introducing Blaze Duo 3 5G: Born to Shine



Price: 16,999

Available at your nearest retail outlets & Amazon



Segment’s First 1.6" Secondary AMOLED Display

Large 16.94cm (6.67") FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate

2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7060 Processor pic.twitter.com/VqCVTq6ch8 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 19, 2026

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an additional 6GB of virtual RAM for smoother performance. On the design front, the smartphone has a slim 7.55mm profile.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For photography, the device comes with a 50-megapixel AI rear camera featuring the Sony IMX752 sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The rear AMOLED display can also act as a preview screen for rear-camera selfies.

Adding further, the smartphone features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The device measures 7.55mm in thickness and weighs 181 grams.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price In India

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India for the single 6GB+128GB variant, placing it in the mid-range segment and making it an affordable option with dual AMOLED displays. The smartphone is available across platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and other online and offline channels in the country.