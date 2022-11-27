Lava Blaze NXT with 13MP camera, MediaTek Helio G37 goes on sale on Amazon; Check price, specs, other details

Lava Blaze NXT Mobile: Lava Blaze NXT, another affordable smartphone by the homegrown smartphone maker Lava Mobiles, is now available for sale on Amazon, and shows a listing on the e-commerce portal. However, what is surprising is that Lava Blaze NXT is priced a bit higher compared to the launch price. While Lava has priced the Blaze NXT at Rs 9,299, the Amazon listing shows a price of Rs 9,949. This may be because the official launch date is yet to be revealed by Lava Mobiles or Amazon.

Lava has launched Blaze NXT, an upgrade of its earlier device Blaze 4G. The Lava Blaze NXT comes with the Helio G37 octa-core processor. It has 4GB RAM+3GB virtual RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 12.

The Lava Blaze NXT has a glass back with a fingerprint reader and a triple camera setup. The rear camera is 13MP while the front camera for selfies is of 8MP. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery which is charged through a USB-C port. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack, microphone, and speaker.

Lava Blaze NXT smartphone will be sold through Amazon and offline stores. Lava has priced the Blaze NXT at Rs 9,299. However, the sale date is yet to be announced.

The 13MP rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. The other two lenses haven’t been revealed but they are expected to be auxiliary sensors similar to the Blaze 4G. The device will be available in Red and Blue colours.