Lava Bold N2 5G India launch set for June 3 – Here's everything you need to know

Lava Bold N2 5G: Indian smartphone brand Lava is launching the Bold N2 5G in India on June 3, 2026, at 12 PM IST. The phone will be available on Amazon, while a dedicated microsite is also live on Flipkart. Aimed at first-time 5G buyers and those upgrading from older 4G handsets, the Bold N2 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000.

Lava Bold N2 5G: Design

Teasers show the Lava Bold N2 5G in a glossy dark blue colour, with a gold-coloured variant also expected. The back panel features a square-shaped camera module housing two sensors and an LED flash. Physical buttons are placed on the right side of the frame.

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With this device, Lava is focusing on simplicity and a clean, practical design that suits first-time smartphone users and those upgrading from older 4G devices.

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Lava Bold N2 5G: Expected specs

Lava has not confirmed the full hardware specifications yet, but based on the 4G predecessor and leaked teasers, here is what users can expect. The display is expected to be a 6.75-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. The camera setup is expected to include a 13MP rear sensor and a 5MP sensor.

The phone is expected to offer a 5,000mAh battery and 10W wired charging. The biggest improvement over the 4G model could be better 5G support, updated software, and smoother overall performance for budget buyers planning to upgrade.

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Lava Bold N2 5G: Software

According to reports, one of the key highlights of the Lava Bold N2 5G could be its software experience. Lava is expected to offer Clean Android 16 out of the box, without extra apps, unwanted ads, or heavy custom design changes, giving users a simple and smooth Android experience.

For users still using 4G phones, the Lava Bold N2 5G may be an option to consider for everyday use, especially for those looking for clean software and long battery life at an affordable price. However, final pricing and full specifications will be announced on June 3.