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NewsTechnologyLava Bold N2 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Check price and features
TECHNOLOGY

Lava Bold N2 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Check price and features

Lava Bold N2 5G: The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999. It comes with Android 16, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.75-inch 120Hz display.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Lava Bold N2 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Check price and featuresImage credit: lavamobiles

Lava Bold N2 5G: Lava officially launched the Bold N2 5G in India on June 3, 2026, priced at Rs 12,999, with a special introductory offer bringing it down to Rs 11,999 on Amazon India starting June 9. The brand is targeting buyers who want an affordable 5G smartphone. The phone comes with Android 16, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.75-inch 120Hz display.

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