Lava Bold N2 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery: Check price and features
Lava Bold N2 5G: The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999. It comes with Android 16, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.75-inch 120Hz display.
Trending Photos
Lava Bold N2 5G: Lava officially launched the Bold N2 5G in India on June 3, 2026, priced at Rs 12,999, with a special introductory offer bringing it down to Rs 11,999 on Amazon India starting June 9. The brand is targeting buyers who want an affordable 5G smartphone. The phone comes with Android 16, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.75-inch 120Hz display.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement