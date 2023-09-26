Lava Launches Blaze Pro 5G In India With Colour Changing Back Feature: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone -- Blaze Pro 5G, with a colour-changing back panel and a 50-megapixel (MP) dual rear camera with EIS support. Priced at Rs 12,499, the smartphone will be available in two colours - Starry Night and Radiant Pearl - to purchase starting October 3 from online and offline stores.

"Packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 super-fast processor, the Blaze Pro 5G sets a new standard for what a smartphone can offer in terms of performance and user experience," Lava said. (Also Read: Festive Bonanza For Indian Farmers Ahead Of Diwali! Govt To Slash Floor Price Of Basmati Rice)

Blaze Pro 5G will be powered by Android 13 bloatware-free OS with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM that can be expanded up to 16 GB.

The smartphone features an immersive 6.78-inch 120 Hz display, delivering vibrant colours, deep contrasts, and sharp details, making it the perfect canvas for multimedia consumption, gaming, and productivity tasks, according to the company.

The front camera comes with an 8MP camera along with a screen flash. The smartphone's advanced camera software further enhances images through AI-driven optimisations, making every shot picture-perfect.

Additionally, the smartphone houses a 5000 mAh battery for longer battery life, with a 33W Type-C charger in the box for fast charging.